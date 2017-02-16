Prisoner No 9234: Sasikala in Bengaluru jail after 7-hr trip

Sources said Sasikala prayed for special arrangements before the trial judge citing that she is a taxpayer.

AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala praying at Jayalalithaa's shrine at Marina beach in Chennai before leaving to Bengaluru for appearing in front of court. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: V.K. Sasikala went from a woman poised to run a powerful southern state to just another prisoner No. 9234 on Wednesday as she bent down and walked through the tiny door into Parapanna Agrahara jail.

Earlier in the day, she surrendered before a magistrate. Unlike her previous trip to Parappana Agrahara along with former AIADMK chief J. Jayaliathaa before they were convicted by the special court in September 2014, she was greeted at the end of the seven-hour journey on Wednesday from Poes Garden, but with a lukewarm reception by barely a handful of supporters.

Missing were the AIADMK cadre and party supporters who had lined the roads leading to the central prison. Even the police presence was limited to the prison premises alone where they had cordoned off the area for hassle-free entry of the convicts.

Ms Sasikala and Elavarasi, both seated in the same specially designed SUV which Jayaliathaa usually used, arrived in Bengaluru by road, reaching Parappana Agrahara premises by 5.15 pm.

By then her estranged husband M. Natarajan followed by Lok Sabha deputy Speaker Thambidurai apart from a few local AIADMK leaders were already present at the prison premises.

Soon the scene shifted to the trial court where the media was kept away. Sources said Ms Sasikala prayed for special arrangements before the trial judge citing that she is a taxpayer.

