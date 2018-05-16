Murder of democracy: PM slams WB govt for Panchayat massacre post-K'taka win

As many as 6 people were killed according to official reports, while unconfirmed numbers trailed between 6 and 12.

'People from all the leading parties except the one that rules Bengal suffered. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights, it is unfortunate,' the Prime Minister said. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

New Delhi: Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party workers in New Delhi on Tuesday after the party's massive win in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched heavily upon the massacre created on Monday by the ruling Trinamool Congress during the panchayat polls.

"Bengal has always shown India the way," he said, criticising the 'murder of democracy' that stunned Bengal only a day before.

"People weren't allowed to file nominations. It isn't only BJP people who suffered. People from all the leading parties except the one that rules Bengal suffered. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights, it is unfortunate," the Prime Minister said, adding that such malpractices are worrying in a democracy.

Also Read: Several dead during WB Panchayat polls, MHA seeks report from state

As many as 38,529 panchayat seats across West Bengal were up for contest on Monday.

"There are reports of six people being killed," a state Election Commission official said. However, unconfirmed reports say that 6 to 12 people have been killed in the violence across state.