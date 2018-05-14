West Bengal Panchayat polls: BJP candidate stabbed, violence grips state

Alleged Trinamool Congress workers stop voters from entering polling booth number 14/79 in Birpara.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2018: 20 people were injured in a clash which broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: As many as 38,529 seats across West Bengal are up for contest today as the voters exercise their franchise in the West Bengal Panchayat Election.

The polls area the last major elections in the state before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Political parties are viewing today's poll as a warm up match ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The state has witnessed several incidents of political clashes and violence over the past few weeks.

After about 34 per cent of the seats were won by the Trinamool Congress, the Supreme Court last week expressed concern that such a large percentage of seats were won by the ruling party and the top court stayed the notification of those results.

"What bothers us is 34 per cent candidates have been elected unopposed... Elections to be held in absolute fairness," the Supreme Court had said.

Here are the updates of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2018:

10:48 am: West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2018: BJP supporter in Bilkanda severely injured after being attacked with a knife, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. He is presently undergoing treatment

10:14 am: In Uluberia, Howrah, bombs were hurled at police

10:09 am: One person has been killed in poll violence in West Bengal in Raiganj in North Dinajpur district

10:06 am: 102-year-old woman casts her vote at a polling in Dantan area of West Midnapore

10:03 am: Road blocked by locals in Bhangar. They alleged Trinamool Congress workers of capturing the booth

09:51 am: An independent candidate from Nadia district has been shot dead

09:46 am: Violence reported in Bhangar, a media vehicle has been torched and a camera has also been broken. Media not allowed to enter the area, reports news agency ANI.

09:25 am: Alleged Trinamool Congeress workers barring voters from entering booth number 14/79 in Birpara

09:11 am: CPI(M) worker and his wife charred to death after their house in North 24 Parganas was torched on Sunday night, CPI (M) alleges TMC workers were behind the attack

09:10 am: West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2018: 20 people were injured in a clash which broke out between two groups in Cooch Behar. The injured have been taken to MJN hospital for treatment. Locals say, 'We went there to vote but people belonging to TMC attacked us with sticks'

09:09 am: According to reports, a media vehicle was attacked at Bhangar

09:08 am: Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI

07:50 am: West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2018: A voter shows inked finger in Cooch Behar. Voting will be held across the state from 7 am to 5 pm

07:12 am: Voters queue up outside the polling booths in West Bengal to cast their vote. Outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri's Ashighar, voters were seen standing with a umbrella. Several parts of the country on Sunday experienced severe thunderstorm and rains

07:09 am: In the run up to West Bengal rural polls, there have been several incidents of sporadic violence across the state. A 30-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday when some gunmen opened fire on a poll rally at Bhangar, 25 km from Kolkata

07:05 am: West Bengal Panchayat polls 2018: Amid tight security, voting begins in West Bengal.

