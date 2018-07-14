Unfortunate, based on lies: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti for her remark

Mufti on Friday said the BJP is trying to 'engineer a split' in her party and it would have 'extremely dangerous' results.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav also said that Mehbooba Mufti should resolve internal conflicts of her party rather than threatening Centre in name of terrorism. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday hit back at Mehbooba Mufti and termed her statement on his party trying to break the PDP is “unfortunate and based on lies”.

“What Mehbooba ji said yesterday is unfortunate and based on lies. No one in Delhi is trying to break their party. Instead of solving their internal conflicts they are blaming Delhi and threatening in the name of terrorism. As far as BJP is concerned, we are not trying to break any party,” the BJP leader told news agency ANI.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister on Friday warned the Centre that any attempt to weaken PDP by causing defections will have dangerous consequences for the state as it will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in democracy and give birth to new militant leaders.

“If Delhi intervenes and breaks our party, and makes Sajad Lone or whosoever the Chief Minister, it will erode the trust of the Kashmiris in Indian democracy. Any intervention from Delhi will be taken seriously,” Mufti had said.

Responding to Salahuddin threat Madhav said, “As far as the threat over 'Salahuddin' is concerned, the Central government and security forces have the power to neutralise all the terrorists who are in the valley and those who might turn to terrorism due to Mehbooba ji.”

In June, Mehbooba Mufti resigned from the post of chief minister after BJP snapped ties with PDP giving rising security crisis in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason.