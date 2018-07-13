If Delhi tries to break PDP, outcome will be dangerous, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti warned BJP that any attempt to create defection within PDP 'would erode trust of Kahmiris in Indian democracy'.

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, today warned PDP’s former ally, BJP, that attempts to break her party would have serious consequences.

Mufti said, "If Delhi tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987...if it tries to break the PDP then the outcome will be dangerous."

Omar Abdullah, leader of National Conference tweeted:

She must really be desperate if she is threatening the centre with renewed militancy if PDP breaks up. She seems to have forgotten that militancy in Kashmir has already been reborn under her most able administration. https://t.co/aEmQXe0YaL — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2018

Many PDP leaders have accused BJP of staying in touch after the alliance ended and Governor’s rule was implemented.

At least 21 PDP leaders have pledged their support to Mufti.