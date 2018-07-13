The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 13, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

India, Politics

If Delhi tries to break PDP, outcome will be dangerous, says Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 13, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2018, 11:08 am IST

Mufti warned BJP that any attempt to create defection within PDP 'would erode trust of Kahmiris in Indian democracy'.

Last month, Mufti resigned after BJP ended their alliance with PDP giving rising security crisis in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Last month, Mufti resigned after BJP ended their alliance with PDP giving rising security crisis in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, today warned PDP’s former ally, BJP, that attempts to break her party would have serious consequences.

Last month, Mufti resigned after BJP ended their alliance with PDP giving rising security crisis in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason.

Mufti said, "If Delhi tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987...if it tries to break the PDP then the outcome will be dangerous."

Omar Abdullah, leader of National Conference tweeted:

Mufti, after the coalition ended, warned BJP that any attempt to create defection within PDP “would erode trust of Kahmiris in Indian democracy”.

Many PDP leaders have accused BJP of staying in touch after the alliance ended and Governor’s rule was implemented.

At least 21 PDP leaders have pledged their support to Mufti.

Tags: pdp-bjp alliance, mehbooba mufti, omar abdullah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham