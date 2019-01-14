The Asian Age | News

PM Modi targets Cong over 1984 riots, ‘mistake’ of Partition

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2019, 3:09 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2019, 3:09 am IST

Modi said be it Guru Nanak or Guru Gobind Singh, they had taught us to be on the side of justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh release a `350 commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh release a `350 commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Having sounded the poll bugle for the coming Lok Sabha polls by putting before the people a choice of whether they want a “mazboot” or a “majboor” sarkar (hinting at a “mahagathbandhan” of the Opposition parties), Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the erstwhile Congress government on Sunday for its failure to bring Kartarpur Sahib under India’s jurisdiction during 1947’s Partition.

Releasing a commemorative coin as part of the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru, Mr Modi also targeted the Congress over the 1984 riots that followed the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.

Referring to the Kartapur Sahib corridor, he said now devotees do not have to look at the shrine in Pakistan using binoculars, and they could visit the place without visas by using the corridor. “A mistake took place in August 1947. It (the corridor) is an atonement of the mistake. An important place of our guru was only a few kilometers away. But it could not be made part (of India during Partition) ... The corridor is an effort to reduce the damage,” he said in a veiled attack on then Congress government.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, had passed away at Kartarpur on September 22, 1539.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and many Sikh leaders were present at the PM’s residence to participate in the event.

Mr Modi said be it Guru Nanak or Guru Gobind Singh, they had taught us to be on the side of justice. Following the path shown by them, the Centre, he said, was trying to get justice for those who had suffered during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “The Central government is making efforts to get justice for the period of injustice which started in 1984. For decades, mothers, sisters, daughters and sons have shed tears, now the law will deliver justice, wipe (their) tears,” the PM said, referring to the riots that took place after the assassination of then PM Indira Gandhi.

The Prime Minister released a `350 commemorative silver coin to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He described the founder of the Khalsa sect as a warrior and poet who had immense knowledge of religious scriptures.

Mr Modi said the government now plans to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak across India. The PM said while the event will be held in various states and Union territories, Indian embassies overseas will also organise programmes as part of the celebrations.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, in Nankana Sahib, which is now in Pakistan.

