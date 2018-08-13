The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:06 AM IST

India, All India

Excluding Cong from UP alliance will be ‘myopic’, says Salman Khurshid

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 5:31 am IST

Khurshid said that it should be kept in mind that the Congress had done well in the state in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Salman Khurshid
 Salman Khurshid

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday cautioned opposition parties such as the SP and BSP against  excluding the Congress from the alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 polls or making the party look like a “dwarf” in the state,  saying such a move will be “myopic” and benefit the BJP. He also said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has given the message that  “lets not get caught up” with the issue of opposition’s prime ministerial  candidate for now, as “collectively” winning the general election  was the main focus.

Khurshid said that this was “strategically”  the best thing the Congress could have done to ensure that the BJP  is not successful in creating gaps between the opposition parties  as they work towards an alliance.

Khurshid, who has been Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief twice,  asserted that parties should not write off the Congress in the state  and it was important that it is part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 polls.

Asked about talk of Congress being given very few seats in Uttar  Pradesh or excluded from the grand alliance, Khurshid said, “I would  think it will be very myopic. I am not saying it because we stand  to gain from the opposite view, but I think excluding the Congress or making Congress look (like a) dwarf in UP will be myopic.”He said the BJP would also benefit if such a scenario pans out.Khurshid said that it should be kept in mind that the Congress had  done well in the state in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

“And we did that, while we still were considerably behind them (the  SP and BSP) in vote share because the big cities voted for us in  a major way. Today, at the worst, we are 7 per cent and they (SP  and BSP) are three times our vote share. But if we were to go out  on our own, we are not going to be 7 per cent.”

Tags: salman khurshid, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

2

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

3

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

4

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

5

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham