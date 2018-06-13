The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:30 PM IST

India, All India

What was hidden behind those walls: BJP asks Akhilesh over bungalow damage

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2018, 7:39 pm IST

Akhilesh claimed he removed no furnishings from government bungalow, where he was staying since demitting chief minister's office in 2017.

Akhilesh Yadav has denied charges of damaging the government bungalow he was staying in and accused the BJP-led state government of levelling 'false allegations' against him. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Akhilesh Yadav has denied charges of damaging the government bungalow he was staying in and accused the BJP-led state government of levelling 'false allegations' against him. (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: The BJP on Wednesday took a jibe at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the government bungalow he recently vacated in Lucknow by asking him why did he damage the walls of the house.

State health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, "I would like to tell Akhilesh that you're a respected leader and former chief minister, but besides that, you're also well-educated. When you demolish the walls of the house where you yourself lived, what was hidden behind the wall that you had to break it down?"

He added that the Income Tax Department could ask Akhilesh Yadav to furnish proof of his income, even though the Samajwadi chief said that he did renovate the government bungalow under his own expenses.

Calling Akhilesh Yadav as "the guilty chief scolding the police officer", Singh further said, "He said he renovated bungalow with his own money. Income Tax Department should see if the calculations are fine, even better if he himself submits how did he use money and where did he get money from."

He also derided Akhilesh Yadav's repeated claims that the BJP was taking credit for the development projects initiated by the previous Samajwadi government in the state, saying they "only cut ribbons" and did not spend "single money".

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav had denied charges of damaging the government bungalow he was staying in and accused the BJP-led state government of levelling "false allegations" against him.

Read: Bungalow damage row: Akhilesh terms it as 'conspiracy' by BJP

Akhilesh Yadav said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government is unable to digest the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll defeat and thus is getting antsy out of "frustration".

Akhilesh Yadav claimed he removed no furnishings from the government bungalow, where he was staying since demitting the chief minister's office in 2017.

"Wooden flooring along with many things in the bungalow are intact. One damaged corner of the house was photographed in a way to make it look like the house was left in a bad state. I gave laptops to children, but Yogi Adityanath government is insulting me over taps," he clarified.

Further slamming the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said the government "didn't acknowledge the Metro work done by my government".

"My government built world-class infrastructure in the state," he added.

On June 2, Akhilesh Yadav vacated his official residence and shifted at the Ansal API Township on Sultanpur road in Lucknow.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav vacates govt bungalow in Lucknow after Supreme Court order

According to reports, he has allegedly taken away imported tiles, ceiling, ACs, garden lights and bathroom fittings among others from the bungalow.

Read: UP minister seeks probe after Akhilesh Yadav leaves govt bungalow in shambles

However, Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Yadav refuted the allegation and said Yogi Adityanath was the one who had ordered the removal of various things from the property after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the property.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday wrote to Yogi Adityanath over the issue of damages found at the government bungalow.

Terming it a serious matter, Ram Naik noted that such buildings are maintained using taxpayers' money and hence appropriate action must be taken against those at fault.

Earlier this week, the state government ordered a probe into the damages done after the bungalow was vacated.

The Supreme Court on May 7 passed an order to abolish a law that allowed former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to stay in government bungalows throughout their lives.

Read: Ex-UP chief ministers can't stay in official bungalows: Supreme Court

Tags: bjp, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, damage of government bungalow, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham