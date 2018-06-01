Akhilesh Yadav vacates govt bungalow in Lucknow after Supreme Court order

The move comes just days after Akhilesh, his father, moved SC seeking 'appropriate time' to vacate their official residences.

SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was seen shifting to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday vacated his government residence in Lucknow, complying with the order of the Supreme Court.

SP chief was seen shifting to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence, news agency ANI reported.

This comes just days after the Akhilesh, along with his father, moved the apex court seeking "appropriate time" for vacating their official residences allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The former chief ministers, in their plea filed through advocate Garima Bajaj, have sought appropriate time to vacate their official bungalows.

Also Read: Mayawati vacates govt house in UP, not the one she lives in as 'caretaker'

On Wednesday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati too vacated the government residence. However, she is holding on to a second sprawling bungalow which her party says is a memorial to their founder Kanshi Ram.

he top court had on May 7 held that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office and had said that a chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends.

The top court had passed the order on a petition filed by an NGO Lok Prahari challenging the amendments made by the Akhilesh Yadav government to the 'UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981'.