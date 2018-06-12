The Asian Age | News

Rahul Gandhi welcomed in Mumbai as hoardings proclaim him as ‘Future PM’

Hoardings proclaiming Rahul Gandhi as 'Future Prime Minister' greeted him on the roads outside the Mumbai Airport to Thane.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan, Mumbai city chief Sanjay Nirupam, Janardhan Chandurkar, Bhai Jagtap, Raju Waghmare and other senior leaders. (Photo: Twitter | @INCMaharashtra)
Mumbai: Hoardings proclaiming Rahul Gandhi as the "Future Prime Minister" greeted the Congress president on the roads outside the Mumbai Airport to Thane as he arrived here on Tuesday morning for a court hearing in a defamation case along with other party engagements in the city. 

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan, Mumbai city chief Sanjay Nirupam, Janardhan Chandurkar, Bhai Jagtap, Raju Waghmare and other senior leaders.

Thereafter, the Congress chief proceeded to the Bhiwandi Court in adjoining Thane district which was virtually converted into fortress for the framing of charges in a defamation case against him filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker four years ago.

The Congress chief was pleaded not guilty in the case filed lodged by RSS worker Rajesh Kunte who objected to Rahul Gandhi's utterances at an election rally in March 2014 wherein he blamed the RSS for the killing Mahatma Gandhi.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled go to Mumbai and interact with over 15,000 booth-level party workers at a function in Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon.

This will mark the launch of a national endeavour 'Project Shakti' by which the Congress President will establish direct communication between grassroots workers and party's central leadership, said Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam.

Later on Tuesday evening, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to have a meeting with the party's municipal corporators and is also likely to call on Nationalist Congress President Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies)

