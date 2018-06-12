The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in 2014 RSS defamation case

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

The court had on May 2 asked Gandhi to appear before it to record his plea in the defamation case filed by RSS worker Rajesh Kunte in 2014.

Kunte had filed the case after watching Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in which he had alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 Kunte had filed the case after watching Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in which he had alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Thane: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in a court here.

Gandhi arrived at the court in Bhiwandi at 11.10 am amid heavy security cover and was greeted by hoards of people raising slogans in his support. 

Inside the court, when Judge A I Sheikh, read out charges against him, Gandhi said, "I am not guilty." 

The court had on May 2 asked Gandhi to appear before it  to record his plea in the defamation case filed by RSS worker Rajesh Kunte in 2014. 

Kunte had filed the case after watching Rahul Gandhi's speech at an election rally in which he had alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. 

"The RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi," the Congress president had allegedly said in the rally. 

Charges have been framed against Rahul Gandhi under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. 

During his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address party workers and interact with its corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Tags: rss defamation case, rahul gandhi in mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

2

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

3

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

4

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

5

Janhvi Kapoor 'declined' this iconic character for Dhadak, shares adorable picture

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham