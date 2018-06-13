The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

India welcomes Trump-Kim summit; calls it 'positive development'

PTI
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 9:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 9:28 pm IST

India hopes that any resolution on denuclearisation of Korean peninsula will address concerns over N Korea's nuclear proliferation linkages.

Trump said, 'We signed a joint statement that is an unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of North Korea.' (Photo: AFP)
 Trump said, 'We signed a joint statement that is an unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of North Korea.' (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as a "positive development" and hoped that any resolution on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula will address its concerns over Pyongyang's nuclear proliferation linkages.

Soon after Trump and Kim signed a "comprehensive" document promising to end seven decades of hostilities between the two countries, the External Affairs Ministry said India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

Read: Kim vows full denuclearisation, Trump promises security at historic meet

"We also hope that the resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue will take into account and address our concerns about proliferation linkages extending to India's neighbourhood," it said in a statement, in an apparent reference to North Korea's alleged nuclear proliferation linkages with Pakistan.

India has been pressing for a probe into Kim regime's proliferation linkages so that those responsible for it are held accountable.

Following their summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim pledged to denuclearise the Korean peninsula and work for finding a peaceful resolution to seven decades of hostilities between the two countries.

"India welcomes the US - DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Summit held in Singapore. This is a positive development. India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," the External Affairs Ministry said.

After the talks, the US president said that the process of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula will begin "very soon" and the North Korean leader promised to leave the past behind.

"We hope that the outcomes of the US-DPRK Summit will be implemented, thus paving the way for lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

Trump said, "We signed a joint statement that is an unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of North Korea."

According to some media reports, Pakistan had secretly supplied North Korea with nuclear enrichment technology when A Q Khan headed the country's nuclear programme.

They said Pakistan supplied vital machinery, drawings and technical advice to North Korea, allowing Pyongyang to enrich uranium as early as 2002.        

In April, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had held a historic summit to bring lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Tags: us-north korea summit, donald trump, kim jong-un, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

2

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

3

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

4

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

5

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham