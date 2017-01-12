The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

India, All India

PMO seeks MHA report on BSF jawan's videos about food

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 7:59 pm IST

The border guarding force on Thursday also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
 BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday sought a report from the Home Ministry on the complaint by a BSF jawan that poor quality food was being served to security personnel posted along the border, which has triggered a row.

Following the PMO's intervention, the Home Ministry will soon submit a detailed factual report on the incident and the action taken on it.

"We have to give reports to all concerned," a senior Home Ministry official said when asked about the PMO's request.

The Home Ministry's report to the PMO is expected to be on the allegations made by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav in a video that was uploaded on social networking sites.

The jawan, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good.

The BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of ration and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.

The border guarding force also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government is taking all such incidents seriously and corrective steps are being taken to improve the working conditions of the personnel and their food.

"The report to PMO will incorporate all such details," the official said.

Tags: pmo, tej bahadur yadav, bsf jawan, mha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mannequin act about Bengaluru Molestations is spot on

2

Nashik drivers write essay for not wearing helmet

3

AI to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

4

Haraamkhor movie review: A sinister romance gone awry

5

Can masturbation breaks at work increase productivity?

more

Editors' Picks

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreadin it

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham