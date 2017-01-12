PMO seeks MHA report on BSF jawan's videos about food

The border guarding force on Thursday also came out with fresh guidelines for maintaining high quality of food for its personnel.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday sought a report from the Home Ministry on the complaint by a BSF jawan that poor quality food was being served to security personnel posted along the border, which has triggered a row.

Following the PMO's intervention, the Home Ministry will soon submit a detailed factual report on the incident and the action taken on it.

"We have to give reports to all concerned," a senior Home Ministry official said when asked about the PMO's request.

The Home Ministry's report to the PMO is expected to be on the allegations made by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav in a video that was uploaded on social networking sites.

The jawan, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and the personnel have to suffer.

He also posted other videos in which he claimed that the quality of food served was not good.

The BSF has maintained that there was no shortage of ration and security personnel deployed along the border never complained about food.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government is taking all such incidents seriously and corrective steps are being taken to improve the working conditions of the personnel and their food.

"The report to PMO will incorporate all such details," the official said.