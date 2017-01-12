The Asian Age | News



My husband being forced to withdraw complaint: jawan's wife

ANI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 12, 2017, 1:42 pm IST

Sharmila earlier backed her husband while asserting that shooting videos was not wrong as his intentions were to just bring out the truth.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav with his wife. (Photo: Facebook)
Rewari (Haryana): The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who claimed that poor quality food was being served to soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC), on Thursday said that her husband is being pressurised to withdraw his complaint and apologise.

"He told me that he is being pressurised to take the complaint back, and apologise," the BSF jawan's wife Sharmila told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharmila backed her husband while asserting that what he did was not wrong as his intentions were to just bring out the truth.

"What he did is not wrong... he showed the truth. he has just made a demand for good food and 'roti.' To say that he has a mental problem is wrong. If this was true, why was he sent to the border and was put on duty? Why was he not sent for treatment?" Sharmila asked.

The jawan's son also backed him and said that it was not wrong to demand good food.

"How would we otherwise know what is happening. We just want a fair probe and justice," he said.

The BSF earlier on Tuesday said the jawan was court-martialled in 2010 for indiscipline and aiming a gun at a senior officer even as it assured of a thorough probe into his allegations.

He said the soldier was allowed to stay in the force on humanitarian grounds.

"A high-level enquiry is underway as the BSF has taken the allegations levelled by the constable very seriously. However, prima facie it was found that no other jawan deployed at the same place had any problem with the quality of food being served to them," IG BSF DK Upadhyaya told the media in Jammu.

The IG said the DIG-level officers, who visited the camp earlier had never received any complaint similar to the allegations raised by the jawan.

Tags: bsf jawan, tej bahadur yadav, bsf bad food
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

