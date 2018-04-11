The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

India, All India

Confined to hotel room, no water, Unnao rape victim in 'prison-like conditions'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 11, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2018, 2:24 pm IST

The woman and her family was taken to a hotel in Unnao near her village after her father died in custody on Monday.

The woman alleges that she was raped by UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last June but the family's efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  The woman alleges that she was raped by UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last June but the family's efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: An 18-year-old girl who has alleged rape by Uttar Pradesh BJP MP and tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house describes prison-like conditions in the name of security as she talks about being confined to a hotel room, “without a phone or water and guards at every corner”.

“I appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath to provide justice. The DM (District Magistrate) has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished,” news agency ANI quoted the victim saying.

The woman and her family was taken to a hotel in Unnao near her village after her father died in custody on Monday, days after being beaten up by ruling lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother.

“I can't charge my mobile, there is no TV, no water. We are told we can't go outside,” the 18-year-old said.

Read: UP: Father of woman raped by BJP MLA dies in custody, 6 cops suspended

The father of the Unnao rape victim was arrested after he was assaulted. The postmortem report details 14 severe injuries that underline the severity of the attack. After his death, Jaideep Singh, the brother of the MLA, was arrested for the assault.

The postmortem report lists multiple abrasions near his abdomen, buttocks, thighs, knees and arms. It, however, listed blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death.

The 55-year-old rape victim’s father was allegedly beaten by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men last Tuesday, after he refused to withdraw the complaint of rape by his daughter.

Also Read: Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 severe injuries

“We are told we can't go outside, there are guards at every corner. When we ask them for help, they say it isn't their job. Is this justice?” the rape victim said.
“I want justice, why are they pressuring me for an apology? Do they want my uncle to be killed too?” the victim added.

The woman alleges that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother last June. But the family's efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled, she said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has accused the family of maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also refused to resign and attributed the beating of the girl's father to a "family divide".

The rape victim is demanding the case to be handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and alleged that the administration has done little to ensure the security of women in the state.

"Yogiji had promised to make Uttar Pradesh crime-free. But, this has not happened in reality. He always makes lofty statements. Is this justice of Yogiji?" If the government doesn't support us, we will commit suicide," said the victim.

Tags: unnao rape, uttar pradesh bjp mla, kuldeep singh sengar, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

13 fashion rules UK royal family has to follow

2

Bizarre: Taylor Swift fan robs bank to impress star!

3

I do films for entertainment, not for any social purpose, says R Balki

4

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

5

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham