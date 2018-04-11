The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Harbhajan Singh claimed the wicket of Sunil Narine early on. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Visitors post 202-6 on board
 
India, All India

Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 severe injuries

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 9:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 9:31 pm IST

Abrasions, contusions and bruises were among 14 injuries mentioned in postmortem report of rape victim’s father.

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)
 The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: The postmortem report of the father of the Uttar Pradesh rape victim, who had accused a sitting BJP MLA of raping her, has revealed the brutality and severity of the attack on the 55-year-old man.

Abrasions, contusions and bruises were among the 14 injuries that were mentioned in the postmortem report of rape victim’s father who died in the police custody on Monday.

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others.

The brother of the MLA was arrested on Tuesday for the assault and sent to jail for 14 days.

Read: They are from low class, trying to malign me: UP BJP MLA on rape allegation

The postmortem report of the 55-year-old listed multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms. It, however, listed blood poisoning due to perforation of colon as the cause of death, reports NDTV.

Perforation of colon, which is a part of intestines, can be caused by a number of diseases. It can also be caused by blunt trauma to the abdomen or a knife or gunshot wound.

The family of the rape victim has maintained that the man had died due the assault. They said that he was arrested despite his horrific injuries on a complaint filed by his assailants, and was hospitalised only the day before he died.

The police maintained that he was beaten up while in jail, and had even arrested five men earlier.

SP Chaudhary, Chief Medical Officer of Unnao said it was entirely possible that the man was attacked in jail. "It is entirely possible that there could have been a smaller undetected perforation that became larger later," he told NDTV.

As for Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, police documents indicate a cover-up.

Though the family's complaint about the assault named Atul Singh, along with a few others, the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police, omitted his name. 

Six police personnel - two officers and four constables - were suspended as the reports of the attack on the teen's father evoked anger.

The attack took place last Tuesday - five days before the 18-year-old attempted to kill herself outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of shielding the minister.

Also Read: UP woman tries to kill self outside Yogi’s house, says BJP MLA raped her

Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother, she said, raped her last June. But the family's month’s-long efforts to bring them to book were repeatedly foiled, she said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has said the family has been maligning him since he tried to protect four young men whom the girl had accused of rape. He has also refused to resign and attributed the beating of the girl's father to "family divide".

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, unnao rape, yogi adityanath, postmortem report
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, including one in Mumbai

2

Embalmed alive: Russian woman put on formaldehyde drip instead of saline, dies in agony

3

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

4

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

5

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham