Wednesday, Apr 11, 2018

India, All India

Days before death, Unnao rape victim's father named BJP MLA's brother as his attacker

Published : Apr 11, 2018, 9:56 pm IST
The 55-year-old man, who was arrested by the police last week following complaints by the attackers, died in police custody on Monday.

The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
Lucknow: Days before he died, the father of Unnao rape victim, who accused Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, had named his attackers: the brother of the "vidhayak" (lawmaker). The 55-year-old man, who was arrested by the police last week following complaints by the attackers, died in police custody on Monday.

The attack came after the family's failed attempts to get justice for their 18-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh in June, 2017. 

On Sunday, the rape victim attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The same day, the 55-year-old father was admitted to a local hospital after his condition worsened.

According to NDTV, a video from the hospital has now surfaced, which shows him answering questions about the attack during his initial medical check-up on April 3, before he was sent to jail.

"Atul Singh, the brother of the lawmaker thrashed me. He kept on beating me. Nobody tried to save me," he is heard saying. "Police waale (police men -- perhaps the security personnel of the lawmaker) were standing there. They did nothing," says the man, bruises plainly visible on his face and chest.

While the postmortem report said the cause of death was blood poisoning due to perforation of colon, a part of the intestines. But it also listed 14 horrific injuries -- multiple abrasions near abdomen, buttocks, thighs, above and below knee joints and arms.

Atul Singh was arrested for the assault last evening, days after police attempts at a cover-up. Though he was named in the complaint filed by the family, his name was dropped from the First Information Report filed in the case.  

On Wednesday morning, Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Sangeeta met a top police officer in Lucknow, saying she wanted "justice for her husband" who was being given a media trial.

She said, "He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like 'balatkaari' (rapist), nothing will be proved."

