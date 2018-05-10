The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, All India

Tej Pratap's marriage on May 19, mehendi organised in Patna

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 10, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 11:34 am IST

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Rai.

Mehendi ceremony of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Mehendi ceremony of Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap was held on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: The marriage rituals of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap has kick-started in Patna. The mehendi ceremony of the 30-year-old Tej Pratap was held on Wednesday night.

Tej Pratap, a sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Rai on May 19.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Chandrika Rai, a six-time RJD legislator and former cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav.

The venue for the marriage is Patna's Veterinary College grounds, the same place opted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for his son's marriage, after threats from Tej Pratap.

On Wednesday, the former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted in several fodder scam cases, got a five-day parole to his son’s wedding.

Also Read: 5 days parole granted to Lalu Prasad Yadav for son Tej Pratap's wedding

A week ago Lalu Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi and was sent back to a hospital in Ranchi. The team of six doctors who were treating him at AIIMS had said his condition had improved and he was fit to travel.

On April 19, at a five-star hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancee Aishwarya Rai. It was the first big family event without the head of the family Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav both had tweeted about missing their father.

Tags: tej pratap, lalu prasad yadav, rashtriya janata dal
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

