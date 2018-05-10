Tej Pratap's marriage on May 19, mehendi organised in Patna

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Rai.

Patna: The marriage rituals of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap has kick-started in Patna. The mehendi ceremony of the 30-year-old Tej Pratap was held on Wednesday night.

Tej Pratap, a sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker is set to marry a Delhi University graduate Aishwarya Rai on May 19.

Aishwarya is the daughter of Chandrika Rai, a six-time RJD legislator and former cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav.

The venue for the marriage is Patna's Veterinary College grounds, the same place opted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for his son's marriage, after threats from Tej Pratap.

On Wednesday, the former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted in several fodder scam cases, got a five-day parole to his son’s wedding.

A week ago Lalu Yadav was discharged from AIIMS in New Delhi and was sent back to a hospital in Ranchi. The team of six doctors who were treating him at AIIMS had said his condition had improved and he was fit to travel.

On April 19, at a five-star hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav exchanged rings with his fiancee Aishwarya Rai. It was the first big family event without the head of the family Lalu Yadav. Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav both had tweeted about missing their father.