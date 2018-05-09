5 days parole granted to Lalu Prasad Yadav for son Tej Pratap's wedding

Lalu Prasad was convicted and sentenced to 5 years in jail for his active participation in a series of fodder scam cases while he was CM.

Lalu Prasad Yadav could not attend the engagement but Tej took to Twitter to express his feelings about his father's absence from the ceremony. (Photo: AFP | File)

Ranchi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted parole of five days for son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding.

He is currently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

His son Tej Pratap Yadav was earlier this year engaged to Aishwarya Rai, a history graduate and the eldest daughter of six-time RJD lawmaker and former minister Chandrika Prasad Rai.

He simply wrote, “Miss you Papa”.