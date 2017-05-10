The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

India, All India

Stay on Jadhav execution big win for us: Modi govt on Int'l court order

ANI
Published : May 10, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the UN, has stayed the death sentence given by Pakistan to Jadhav.

Former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)
 Former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A day after the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, Minister of State (MoS) for home affairs Hansraj Ahir stated that the development signalled a major victory for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government.

Ahir said that the stay ordered by the international court has put Pakistan in its place.

"This is a big success for India and a big loss for Pakistan. Pakistan doesn't work the legitimate way. It was about to punish an innocent person. This is a big win for the Narendra Modi government," Ahir told.

Read: ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution by Pak

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has put a stay on the death sentence given by Pakistan to Jadhav.

The development came after India instituted proceedings against Pakistan, accusing the latter of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations" in the matter of detention and trial of Jadhav, and sought a stay on his death sentence.

India on Monday contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights, an official release from the ICJ said.

India further said that, in violation of the Vienna Convention, the authorities of Pakistan were denying the right of consular access to Jadhav, despite its repeated requests. It's also pointed out that India learned about the "death sentence against Jadhav from a press release."

India had submitted that it had information that Jadhav was "kidnapped from Iran, where he was carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy, and was then shown to have been arrested in Baluchistan" on March 3, 2016, and that the Indian authorities were notified of that arrest on March 25, 2016.

India also asked the ICJ to declare the decision illegal being violative of international law and treaty rights and restrain Pakistan from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner, and directing it to release the convicted Indian National forthwith, if Pakistan is unable to annul the decision.

Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav was arrested from the Baluchistan province last year. A military court sentenced him to death, alleging he was involved in espionage and anti-national activities. Pakistan also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, narendra modi-led government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Aamir and Katrina to reunite on big screen with Thugs of Hindostan?

2

Amazon Echo Show brings a screen to Alexa

3

Google's secret OS has got a face

4

Will give my best in Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami

5

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic ocean

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham