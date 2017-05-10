International Court of Justice stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's hanging

India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government.

File photo of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice has stayed the hanging of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "spying".

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution following India's submission that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav was given death sentence last month by the Field General Court Martial in Pakistan, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

