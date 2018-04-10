The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India, All India

Unnao rape row: Brother of BJP lawmaker held over death of victim’s father

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 11:13 am IST

Four accused -- Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu -- named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.

An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (In photo) and his brothers. (Photo: PTI)
 An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (In photo) and his brothers. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao/Lucknow: Atul Singh, the brother of a rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early on Tuesday, police said. According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.

An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. On Monday, her father died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of the lawmaker.

Read: UP: Father of woman raped by BJP MLA dies in custody, 6 cops suspended

Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 and died during treatment on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali had said.

Four accused -- Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu -- named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.

The complaint was lodged by Asha Singh wife of Surendra Singh alias Pappu.

Pappu was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly beaten up by Anil Singh, the MLA's brother.

Makhi police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh had been suspended.

Tags: kuldeep singh sengar, rape victim father dies, unnao rape case, arms act, atul singh sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

MOST POPULAR

1

Cauvery issue: Tamil outfit warns of protests against IPL

2

Leak reveals the OnePlus 6 in all its glory

3

Apple goes green, embraces clean energy sources for its offices

4

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

5

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham