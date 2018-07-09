The Asian Age | News



Mumbai morning rains: Waterlogged streets, delayed trains as rains lash city

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Several schools in Mumbai and neighbouring areas have declared holiday today due to heavy rain.

Areas like Virar, Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, King’s Circle are waterlogged. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: Water logging, trains running late and traffic jams again affected Mumbai’s normalcy as heavy rains continued on Monday. Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been experiencing continuous rains since Friday. A woman, ridding pillion on a motorbike, was run over by a speeding bus in Mumbai’s Kalyan after the two-wheeler slipped over a pothole on a waterlogged street.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:

10:48 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra's Palghar. 

10:12 am: Andheri subway is submerged and is closed for traffic movement.

10:11 am: Trains are running late as tracks got waterlogged due to heavy rains.

10:10 am: Areas like Virar, Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, King’s Circle are waterlogged.

10:05 am: According to reportsBEST has diverted some of the bus routes due to water logging in some areas.   

10:00 am: Several schools in Mumbai have declared holiday today.

09:59 am: According to IMD, Mumbai and suburbs are expected to witness continuous downpour with heavy to very heavy rain at few places on Monday and Tuesday.

09:55 am: A woman was crushed to death after she fell from a motorbike and came under a speeding bus in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby.

Read: Woman falls off bike, crushed under speeding bus in Mumbai's Kalyan

09:40 am: Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station got waterlogged due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

09:35 am: Heavy rain has led to flood-like situation in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Tags: mumbai, mumbai rains, water logging
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

