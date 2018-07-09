Mumbai morning rains: Waterlogged streets, delayed trains as rains lash city

Several schools in Mumbai and neighbouring areas have declared holiday today due to heavy rain.

Mumbai: Water logging, trains running late and traffic jams again affected Mumbai’s normalcy as heavy rains continued on Monday. Mumbai and its adjoining areas have been experiencing continuous rains since Friday. A woman, ridding pillion on a motorbike, was run over by a speeding bus in Mumbai’s Kalyan after the two-wheeler slipped over a pothole on a waterlogged street.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:

10:48 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra's Palghar.

10:48 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra's Palghar.

10:12 am: Andheri subway is submerged and is closed for traffic movement.

10:11 am: Trains are running late as tracks got waterlogged due to heavy rains.

10:10 am: Areas like Virar, Chembur, Andheri, Dadar, King’s Circle are waterlogged.

10:05 am: According to reports, BEST has diverted some of the bus routes due to water logging in some areas.

10:00 am: Several schools in Mumbai have declared holiday today.

09:59 am: According to IMD, Mumbai and suburbs are expected to witness continuous downpour with heavy to very heavy rain at few places on Monday and Tuesday.

09:55 am: A woman was crushed to death after she fell from a motorbike and came under a speeding bus in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby.

09:40 am: Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station got waterlogged due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

09:40 am: Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station got waterlogged due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

09:35 am: Heavy rain has led to flood-like situation in Maharashtra’s Thane.