The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Woman falls off bike, crushed under speeding bus in Mumbai's Kalyan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 9:19 am IST

The bike slipped as it went over a pothole in Kalyan and both the riders fell. In a fraction of seconds, a speeding bus ran over the woman.

Due to these heavy rains, several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks are submerged since Saturday night.  (Photo: File | Representational)
 Due to these heavy rains, several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks are submerged since Saturday night.  (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: On Sunday, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighboring areas, a woman was crushed to death after she fell from a bike and came under a bus in Thane district. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby.

According to NDTV report, the woman, Manisha Bhoir, who worked in Kalyan school was going home on the bike with a family member on Sunday evening when the accident took place.

In the CCTV footage, it is seen Bhoir is holding the umbrella for the man and trying to protect herself as well from the rain.

The bike slipped as it went over a pothole in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk and both the riders fell to their right.

In a fraction of seconds, the wheels of a speeding bus ran over Manisha. As her relative and passer-by rushed to pull her out, the bus moved forward further crushing the woman. She was declared dead on the spot.

Due to these heavy rains, several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks are submerged since Saturday night. 

Tags: mumbai rains, heavy rainfall, water-logging in mumbai, rail tracks submerged, woman crushed under bus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham