Woman falls off bike, crushed under speeding bus in Mumbai's Kalyan

Mumbai: On Sunday, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighboring areas, a woman was crushed to death after she fell from a bike and came under a bus in Thane district. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of a shop nearby.

According to NDTV report, the woman, Manisha Bhoir, who worked in Kalyan school was going home on the bike with a family member on Sunday evening when the accident took place.

In the CCTV footage, it is seen Bhoir is holding the umbrella for the man and trying to protect herself as well from the rain.

The bike slipped as it went over a pothole in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk and both the riders fell to their right.

In a fraction of seconds, the wheels of a speeding bus ran over Manisha. As her relative and passer-by rushed to pull her out, the bus moved forward further crushing the woman. She was declared dead on the spot.

Due to these heavy rains, several roads were waterlogged and rail tracks are submerged since Saturday night.