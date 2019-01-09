The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 AM IST

India, All India

Congress ready to fight solo in UP, hints Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 9, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2019, 12:30 am IST

The Congress president’s statement comes a few days after the SP and the BSP gave contours to an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday flexed his muscles by hinting that the Congress could go alone in Uttar Pradesh and cautioned the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party not to “un-derestimate Congress.”  

The Congress president, bolstered by the wins in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh in December without entering into a pre-poll alliance with the SP or BSP, said in an interview to Gulf News, “We are trying to bring the Opposition together… I have heard some statements in the media but we are going to work together and make sure that we defeat Mr Modi. But I just want to say again — to underestimate the Congress in UP is a big mistake.”

The Congress president’s statement comes a few days after the SP and the BSP gave contours to an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. His comments are the first indication of the party’s Plan B after the regional players decided to desert it. In 2014 elections, the Congress had won two out the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP.

Asked whether keeping the Congress out of the alliance in Uttar Pradesh would be an advantage for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, “From our past experiences we can say in cases where the Congress had fielded candidates against the SP-BSP alliance, we did not face any problem in defeating the BJP. Rather, there have been instances where the Congress had not put up its candidate in a seat and the BJP got its vote share.”

He further added, “Our first aim is to defeat (Prime Minister) Mr Narendra Modi. There are states where we are very strong and we are the primary party and are contesting the BJP directly. There are states where there are possible alliances — Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar… where we are working out an alliance formula.”

The Congress president also said he was confident of stitching together alliances in several states.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls

MOST POPULAR

1

The dangers of Artificial Intelligence

2

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

3

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

4

Chinese scientist criticized for risking 'gene-edited' babies' lives

5

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham