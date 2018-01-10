BJP slams Rahul's irresponsible utterance in Bahrain: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul, at 'Global Organisation of People of Indian origin' convention in Bahrain, blamed Modi-led govt for creating a divide in the nation.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad Prasad also slammed Congress over its dual stand on the triple talaq bill in the Parliament and accused it of spreading hatred. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday condemned Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his speech targeting the Centre at the convention of Global Organisation of People of Indian origin in Bahrain.

"The BJP condemns this irresponsible utterance of Rahul Gandhi before a global conference and interaction," Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said, at a press briefing in New Delhi.

"We expected that the baseless hate speeches Rahul Gandhi gives in India, he will not do the same and at least consider to not talk about the political differences within India when he goes to a foreign country," Prasad added.

Prasad also slammed Congress over its dual stand on the triple talaq bill in the Parliament and accused it of spreading hatred.

"Rahul Gandhi has accused our government of spreading hatred. I want to ask him one question - the stand your party took in the case of triple talaq - was it a stand of spreading love or hatred? The party that can't take one stand for women empowerment and justice, that party is teaching our party in a foreign country," he said.

Rahul, in his Monday address at the convention of Global Organisation of People of Indian origin in Bahrain, zeroed in on the Narendra Modi-led government for creating a divide in the nation, instead of dealing with the real issues that matter.