Tuesday, Jan 09, 2018

India, All India

BJP supports communal violence, uses youth to spur hatred: Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 8:22 am IST
Gandhi spoke in front of delegates from 50 countries at a Global Organisation of People of India Origin function in Bahrain.

'NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow,' Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Manama: Rahul Gandhi on Monday met with Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest during his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress president.

"Had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain, HRH Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi, who is in Manama as a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He also addressed a convention of NRIs and met the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

Gandhi was also the the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) in Bahrain, where delegates of 50 countries were present.

Addressing the GOPIO, Gandhi sharply attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, saying,"I am here to tell you what you mean to our country, that you're important, to tell you there is a serious problem at home, to tell you that you're part of the solution and that I am here to build a bridge between wherever you are in the world and home."

He also stressed the problems of the youth and accused the BJP-led government of trying to benefit from it.

Gandhi said that the government is manipulating a division based on caste and religion, to make up for its failure at creating jobs. The insecurities of the jobless youth is then being fed to create "hatred between communities." 

The Congress president also met with Bahrain foreign minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Gulf Daily News reported.

"Thank you, Your Excellency, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, honourable Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain for being a gracious host at lunch today," Gandhi tweeted after the luncheon meeting.

He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian-origin on Tuesday.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip on Sunday.

Gandhi is expected to return to India later on January 9.

