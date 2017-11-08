DeMon anniversary: PM 'bows down to people', thanks 125 cr Indians for support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, '125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and WON.'

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of demonetisation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the 'success' of note ban.

"I bow to the people of India for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the Government to eradicate corruption and black money," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister shared a short film on "benefits of demonetisation."

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film.

Modi said 125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and won.

Modi said 125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and won.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister also rolled out a survey seeking people’s suggestions over the issue.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister also rolled out a survey seeking people's suggestions over the issue.

On November 8, 2016, the Narendra Modi-led government had withdrawn Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from circulation, in a bid to curb corruption and black money.

While the BJP is celebrating November 8 as 'anti-black money day', several Opposition parties have decided to observe it as a 'Black Day.'

BJP leaders, including many Union ministers, will fan out across the country to highlight the 'benefits' of demonetisation.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described demonetisation a as "watershed moment for the Indian economy."

Reacting to former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s criticism of demonetisation, Jaitley said the move was contradictory to the “loot that happened in the second generation spectrum scam, Commonwealth Games and allocation of coal blocks”.