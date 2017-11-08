The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

Business, Economy

Govt announces artwork, essay competition to celebrate note ban anniversary

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 8:36 am IST

The move is aimed at driving public participation in a fight against corruption and black money in creative ways.

The government has announced various artwork and essay competitions to celebrate the anniversary of note ban and create public awareness regarding the same. (Photo: mygov.in)
 The government has announced various artwork and essay competitions to celebrate the anniversary of note ban and create public awareness regarding the same. (Photo: mygov.in)

New Delhi: To mark the first anniversary of demonetisation, the government has announced various competitions like essay writing and artwork in a bid to spread awareness among public about the benefits of note ban.

The move is aimed at driving public participation in a fight against corruption and black money in creative ways.

"This will help create awareness and also motivate further action in this fight for the nation's future," a mygov.in website notification said.

It also said the November 8, 2016, will go down in history as a golden lettered day for India.

"On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation, a revolutionary step in fighting the menace of black money and corruption. In an unprecedented display of Jan Bhagidari, 125 crore Indians stood shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister in this fight for India's bright future," it said.

It has invited public to send their entries for essay competition highlighting fight against corruption and black money, and some ideas to further strengthen the participative nature of the battle while artwork should capture the spirit.

Entries for the video should emphasise both achievements as well as the collective nature of the fight and motivate them further to continue to be part of the vigil. Poem should be such that it can be composed into anthem, it said.

The last date for sending entries is November 30.

For each categories, the winner will get Rs 2 lakh while second and third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. There would also be five consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each.  

