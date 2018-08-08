The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

Stalin breaks down after HC ruling on Karunanidhi's burial at Marina

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

Madras High Court ruled that M Karunanidhi will be buried next to his mentor CN Annadurai at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president MK Stalin broke down soon after the Madras High Court ruled. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president MK Stalin broke down soon after the Madras High Court ruled. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin broke down soon after the Madras High Court ruled that DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi will be buried next to his mentor C N Annadurai at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Ever since the health of Karunanidhi deteriorated, M K Stalin was one of the strongest among the family members who kept assuring DMK cadres and Karunanidhi's supporters not to panic.

Scores of people are visiting the iconic Rajaji Hall in Chennai to catch last glimpse of the DMK patriarch who died at the age of 94 on Tuesday evening.

Among the early visitors on Wednesday morning were superstar Rajinikanth and his family, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister E Palanasmy Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to the towering leader of Tamil Nadu politics.

M K Stalin, who wrote an emotional poem in his father's memory and other family members, including M K Selvam and daughter M Kanimozhi, have been standing beside Karunanidhi's body.

Also Read: Shall I call you Appa once at least now? son Stalin pens poem for Karunanidhi

Draped in the tricolor, Karunanidhi's mortal remains were brought to the Rajaji Hall on Wednesday morning after it was taken to his homes at Gopalapuram and at CIT Colony for relatives and leaders to pay their last respects.

Tags: m karunanidhi, mk stalin, madras high court, rajaji hall, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham