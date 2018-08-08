The Asian Age | News

Shall I call you Appa once at least now? son Stalin pens poem for Karunanidhi

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 9:10 am IST

'Every time you used to tell me the place where ever you go. Now, where did you go without telling me?' MK Stalin poem read.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi with his son MK Stalin on his 63rd birthday in Chennai on March 1, 2015. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin has penned down an emotional letter for his father M Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

In his moving letter, Stalin asked the DMK chief, "I have always called you as Thalaivar (Leader). Shall I address you as Appa once at least now?"

"Every time you used to tell me the place where ever you go. Now, where did you go without telling me? Where did you go leaving us in lurch?" the letter read.

Stalin also quoted Karunanidhi's statement that the latter wanted to be written on his memorial, which read, "Here lies the person who worked relentlessly throughout his life."

The emotional son then asked the Tamil Nadu former chief minister that whether he has gained complete satisfaction for what he did for the Tamil society or he is just hiding to see if anyone can beat his achievements.

 

DMK working president MK Stalin has penned down an emotional letter for his father M Karunanidhi. (Photo: Twitter | @mkstalin)DMK working president MK Stalin has penned down an emotional letter for his father M Karunanidhi. (Photo: Twitter | @mkstalin)

 

Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. His funeral will be held with full state honours on Wednesday.

Soon after his demise, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of various states expressed their deep grief and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Tags: dravida munnetra kazhagam, mk stalin, mk stalin letter for m karunanidhi, m karunanidhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

