PM hits out at 'political worshippers' of black money

Bengaluru: Castigating the opponents of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said those terming the government's move as 'anti-people' were the "political worshippers" of graft and black money which were making the economy, polity and society hollow.

"You know we have undertaken a big responsibility in fighting black money and corruption... Black money and corruption have gradually made our polity, economy, society and the country hollow,” he said.

Modi also added, "It is unfortunate that there are some political worshippers (rajnaitik pujari) of black money who term our actions against it as anti-people," at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention here.

Thanking the Indian diaspora for supporting the government's steps against corruption and black money, he said, "It is very saddening to see some black money supporters maligning the moves against corruption."

Emphasising the role played by overseas Indians in the country's development, the Prime Minister said they have made an "invaluable contribution" to the Indian economy by investing over 69 billion US dollars.

"For me, FDI has two definitions -- one is 'Foreign Direct Investment' and the other is 'First Develop India'," he said, asserting that "I can say with full confidence that 21st century belong to India."