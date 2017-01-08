The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

India, Politics

Security of Indian diaspora a priority: PM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

ANI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 11:51 am IST

Modi said that ‘directed embassies’ will henceforth be proactive towards needs and problems of Indian community abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru.

He was accompanied by his Portugal counterpart Dr Antonio Costa, who is the chief guest for the event.

“This is a stage where the host and the guest are the same,” said Modi speaking at the event.

Speaking about Indians living abroad, Modi said, “30 million Indians abroad are valued not just for strength in numbers but for contributions to India and to countries where they live.”

Praising the Indian diaspora, he said it represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values.

“For my government and for me personally, engagement with overseas Indian community has been a priority,” he added.

Calling the Indian diaspora a ‘valuable partner in our journey of development’, the Prime Minister said the objective was to turn ‘brain drain’ into ‘brain gain’.

Remittance of close to 69 billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy, the PM said.

Modi announced that ‘directed embassies’ will henceforth be proactive towards needs and problems of Indian community abroad.

He praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who he said had been 'proactive and prompt' in reaching out to distressed Indians abroad using social media. Modi said security of Indian diaspora abroad was a priority for the government.

PM also announced that Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojna would be launched for Indian youth who seek employment overseas.

Announcing the ‘Know India’ programme, Modi said groups of young Indians from abroad would visit the country, and that the first such group was present at the event on Sunday.

“I thank overseas Indian community for their support in fight against black money and corruption. FDI stands not only for ‘Foreign Direct Investment’ but also ‘First Developed India’. I say with full confidence that the 21st century belongs to India,” the PM added.

On the first day, the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas was inaugurated by Suriname Vice President Micheal Ashwin Adhin, along with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh and Karnataka Ministers R.V. Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge.

The convention is an important platform for engagement of the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been held traditionally on January 8 every year to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.

Tags: narendra modi, indian diaspora, pravasi bharatiya divas
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

2

In Beijing, environmental police to tackle pollution in 2017

3

Kylie smooches her beau Tyga while flaunting her booty

4

This smart cane will alert your family if you fall

5

The strongest, lightest material has been developed at MIT

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham