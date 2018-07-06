Centre not following SC order, this will lead to anarchy, says Kejriwal after meeting L-G

Delhi CM Kejriwal claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has told L-G not to give services department to Delhi government.

New Delhi: Services department has been a contentious issue between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in 2015 and it seems that it is not going to be resolved anytime soon.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his meeting with the Lt Governor Anil Baijal, claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has told the L-G not to give services department to the Delhi government.

Kejriwal added if the government does not follow the orders of the Supreme Court, it will lead to anarchy in the country.

“L-G does not agree that control of services department should be handed over to the Delhi government,” Kejriwal said.

However, the L-G has agreed that the files of the Delhi government need not be sent to him. Only the decisions will be made known to him.

“This will help clear a number of files which had been pending,” the chief minister added.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia met L-G Anil Baijal and discussed the apex court's verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and Centre.

The L-G assured them of his continued support and cooperation in the interest of good governance and overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Following the meeting, Kejriwal thanked Baijal and said that the orders of the Supreme Court must be respected.

Ahead of his meeting with the Delhi L-G, Kejriwal approved the plan of doorstep delivery of rations and directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Ahead of his meeting with the Delhi L-G, Kejriwal approved the plan of doorstep delivery of rations and directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

"Approved Doorstep Delivery of Rations. Overruled all objections to the proposal. Directed Food Dept to start its implementation immediately," he said on Twitter.

Baijal had earlier objected to the Delhi government's ambitious proposal and had asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.

Two other projects -- the final installment of the Signature bridge and construction of academic and hostel blocks of the Delhi Technical University (DTU) were also cleared by the government.

The developments came two days after the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G cannot act as an obstructionist and should act on the advice of the elected government.

