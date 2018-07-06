Overruled all objections: Arvind Kejriwal approves plan opposed by L-G

Delhi CM Kejriwal approved doorstep delivery of rations and directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave executive approval to the proposal after the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G cannot be an obstructionist. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has "overruled all objections" and approved the doorstep delivery of rations, two days after the Supreme Court verdict that clipped the powers of the lieutenant governor. The chief minister also directed the food department to immediately implement the plan.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had objected to the Delhi government's ambitious proposal of doorstep delivery of rations and asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.

"Approved Doorstep Delivery of Rations. Overruled all objections to the proposal. Directed Food Dept to start its implementation immediately," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

"Directed dept to keep me informed of daily progress," he added in another tweet.

Directed dept to keep me informed of daily progress https://t.co/csyYR8XdlH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2018

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi government cleared two other projects -- the final installment of the Signature bridge and construction of academic and hostel blocks of the Delhi Technical University.

"Two major projects cleared - 1. Final installment for Signature Bridge. Now it would be completed by Oct'18 2. Two new academic blocks and 3 new hostels in Delhi Technical Univ(DTU). This would add approx 3000 more students to DTU," Sisodia tweeted.

Chaired Expenditure-Finance-Comittee meeting. Two major projects cleared -



1. Final installment for Signature Bridge. Now it would be completed by Oct'18



2. Two new academic blocks and 3 new hostels in Delhi Technical Univ(DTU). This would add approx 3000 more students to DTU. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 6, 2018

Referring to the doorstep delivery of rations, a government official said the Cabinet has already approved the proposal and sent it to the L-G for his approval. However, the L-G sent it back to the government, asking it to consult the Central government.

The AAP government argues that the Delhi government does not need any suggestion from the Centre to implement its proposals.

The chief minister gave executive approval to the proposal after the Supreme Court ruled that the L-G cannot be an obstructionist and should act on the advice of the elected government.

Also Read: L-G must act harmoniously with Delhi govt, says Supreme Court

Later on Friday, Kejriwal and Sisodia also me Baijal and discussed the apex court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and Centre. The L-G assured them of his continued support and cooperation in the interest of good governance and overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution.