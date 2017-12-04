The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

Amarinder Singh proposes Rahul Gandhi’s name for party chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 12:53 am IST

Extending his best wishes to Rahul, Captain Amarinder expressed the confidence that he would do really well as the party president.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)
 Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: AP)

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday signed nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name for the post of AICC president, describing his elevation as a good sign for the party.

Congratulating Mr Gandhi on his proposed elevation, Mr Amarinder said he was extremely happy to be doing the honours of nominating the Congress vice-president for the top post and was sure he will do well as the new leader of the party.

Recalling that he had known Rahul since the latter was a little boy, the Chief Minister said he could see even then that the youngster would one day rise to the top. The move to elevate him to the top post was a good sign for the party, said Captain Amarinder, adding that his performance during the last few days in Gujarat showed his strong capabilities.

Rahul had been drawing huge crowds in Gujarat, and had shown remarkable political maturity on several other occasions in recent past, said the chief minister, adding that this augured well for the Congress.

Extending his best wishes to Rahul, Captain Amarinder expressed the confidence that he would do really well as the party president.

Describing Rahul as a “mature and competent” politician, he said his elevation was a step in the right direction and would help revive the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: amarinder singh, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham