Delhi vs Centre: AAP hails SC verdict, accuses Modi govt of creating 'chaos'

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the court verdict as a 'big victory' for the people of Delhi and democracy.

Saurabh Bhardwaj drew a parallel between the previous Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in Delhi and the current AAP regime and pointed out how the ruling party was obstructed from working in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Heaving a sigh of relief over the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre, the AAP leadership on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi-led administration of creating "chaos" in the national capital in the last three-and-a-half years.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the apex court verdict as a "big victory" for the people of Delhi and democracy.

"Can Modiji revoke 3 years 5 months of chaos in Delhi? Will Delhi people forgive BJP for ruining 3 years 5 months (sic)?," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked in a tweet.

He drew a parallel between the previous Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in Delhi and the current AAP regime and pointed out how the ruling party was obstructed from working in the national capital.

"AAP Govt was formed in Feb 2015, three months later, In May 2015, Modi Govt brought this notification which took away 'services' from AAP Govt. This means Sheila Dixit Govt had all control over her officers/employees, Kejriwal Govt was left with zero control (sic)."

"Modi Govt was formed in May 2014 & just 2 months later, Modi Govt brought a notification which took away powers of Anti-Corruption branch. Means Sheila Dixit had ACB for 15 years but was taken away because Modi was too scared of Arvind Kejriwal and his ACB (sic)," Bhardwaj said in a series of tweets.

He also said the provision of aid and advice of the elected government was binding on the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) during Dikshit's rule, adding that it was done away with after Kejriwal became the chief minister.

"Under Sheila Dixit Govt, Aid & Advice of Elected Govt was binding on L-G. L-G was not free to reject schemes. For Kejriwal Govt, L-G is free to take decisions, has been rejecting all important decisions of Govt. CCTV, Door step delivery of Ration, Muholla clinics rejected or delayed (sic)," the AAP leader tweeted.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal did not have independent decision-making powers and was bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

The judgment pronounced by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench, also held that the L-G could not act as an "obstructionist". It added that all the decisions of the council of ministers must be communicated to the L-G, but that did not mean his concurrence was required.

"There is no room for absolutism and there is no room for anarchism also," the court ruled. The decision comes as a major victory for the AAP government, which had been in a constant tug of war with the L-G over the powers wielded by the two branches of the executive.