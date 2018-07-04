The Asian Age | News

Big victory for people of Delhi, for democracy: Kejriwal on SC verdict

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet all Cabinet ministers at 4 pm on Wednesday to discuss critical projects which were blocked so far.

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with L-G Anil Baijal. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with L-G Anil Baijal. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre as a "big victory" for the people of the city and for democracy.

"A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...," Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the verdict.

The chief minister has also called for a meeting with all Cabinet ministers at 4 pm on Wednesday to discuss critical projects which were blocked so far. 

The apex court held that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.   

The decision is a major victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government which has been in a constant tug of war with L-G Anil Baijal over the power wielded by the two branches of the executive. 

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said, "I think what the SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state, it is a Union Territory. If Delhi government and L-G don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then."

Terming it as a landmark judgement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgement. Now, Delhi government will not have to send their files to L-G for approval and work will not be stalled. I thank the apex court, its a big win for democracy." 

The AAP dispensation had argued that the chief minister and the council of ministers had the legislative power to make laws as well as the executive authority to enforce the enacted statutes.

The Supreme Court said that except for three issues, including land and law and order, the Delhi government has the power to legislate and govern on other issues. 

Former Attorney General of India, Soli Sorabjee said, "It is a good verdict and I welcome the decision. L-G and Delhi government have to work harmoniously. Daily squabbles are not good for democracy." 

The Supreme Court stated that an attempt should be made to settle the difference of opinion with discussions. 

Reacting to the judgement, BJP's Nalin Kohli said that AAP's demand for full statehood was rejected and that the judgement was anything but a victory. 

He said, "Don't understand how Delhi government is claiming this to be a victory? Their main plank was that this is a state whereas Court has unequivocally said its not a state. They said they had an exclusive executive control that was rejected as well. This is a Union Territory, Centre has a role to play." 

BJP's Subramanian Swamy said, "Yes, what SC said is correct that LG must respect Delhi cabinet decisions. However, but if any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision is taken, which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite type people, then L-G can oppose."

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, anil baijal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

