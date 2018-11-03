The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 03, 2018 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

Some oppn leaders are lying machines, fire off lies like AK 47: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2018, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2018, 8:10 pm IST

Modi accused the opposition of telling lies against his government and said people now had many means to find correct information.

In a reference to his and the BJP-led state governments, Modi said while they were working to change the country's destiny, the opposition was concerned about its ruling dynasties. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 In a reference to his and the BJP-led state governments, Modi said while they were working to change the country's destiny, the opposition was concerned about its ruling dynasties. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday while opposition parties were joining hands to protect their ruling dynasties, the BJP worked to change the country's destiny, as he dubbed some rivals as "lying machines who fire off lies like AK-47".

Modi asked BJP workers not to be concerned with the alliance of opposition parties, saying people do not accept them and even "hate" them for their negative works, refusal to recognise the country's good works and "abuses and insults" for the Army.

His comments targeting the alliance of opposition parties came after a BJP worker sought his response during a video interaction on the coming together of "anti-national" forces like the communists and Congress whenever he takes a step to "protect" Indian values.

Responding to another question in the interaction with party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies, he accused the opposition of telling lies against his government and said people now had many means to find the correct information.

"Some leaders are like lying machines. Whenever they open their mouths, they fire off lies like AK 47," he said, asking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to unmask their lies by taking correct information to the masses.

Modi made a reference to a WhatsApp post in which, he said, media persons found that people attending a recent opposition's protests had little idea about the reasons for which they were raising slogans against him. They became a laughing stock, he said. Some opposition leaders give many different figures in a day, Modi said. However, he said, people know the truth and if a party worker speaks to 100 persons his confidence will grow many times.

Though the prime minister did not name any rival, the BJP has been taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly citing different figures related to the Rafale deal, described as a scam by him. In a reference to his and the BJP-led state governments, Modi said while they were working to change the country's destiny, the opposition was concerned about its ruling dynasties.

Opposition parties are coming together as their leaders wanted to leave behind something for their sons, he said. They fear what will happen to 200-500 dynasties if the BJP remains in power for five to 10 more years, Modi said, adding that these families have had a tight hold over the country since its independence.

"Due to this concern and to protect their dynasties, they have come together. They are concerned that they should leave something behind for their progenies," Modi said.

He was apparently referring to growing attempts among opposition parties like the Congress, the Left and many regional outfits to put up a united fight against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Modi also asked party workers to stay updated with the latest information about his government's works through his app and publicise it among the masses. They should also compare his government's works with the previous dispensations as people tend to forget about the past, he said.

Referring to the big jump India saw in its ease of doing business ranking and a slew of measures announced by him for the micro, small and medium enterprises, Modi said a "virtuous cycle" had begun and that India's potential was now leading to performance and progress.

It will then lead to higher potential, better performance and more progress, he said. India's ranking in the ease of doing business had jumped to 77 from 142, and it was a recognition of the country's development and reforms, the prime minister said.

Tags: pm modi, modi government, congress, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

2

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

3

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

4

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

5

These bricks are made using human urine

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham