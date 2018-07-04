The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

India, All India

If shifted to jail, inmates might harm Mandsaur rape case accused: officials

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2018, 8:44 pm IST

Jail superintendent said prison does not have separate cell to keep accused duo, and in view of this, they should be sent to Ujjain jail.

The accused, identified as Irfan and Asif, are currently in custody of Mandsaur Police which expires on July 5. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The accused, identified as Irfan and Asif, are currently in custody of Mandsaur Police which expires on July 5. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mandsaur: Mandsaur district jail superintendent has written to the session’s court in Mandsaur against sending two accused in the minor girl rape case to the facility fearing that the jail inmates might harm them.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped on June 26 and left severely injured by two men in Mandsaur. The accused, identified as Irfan and Asif, are currently in custody of Mandsaur Police which expires on July 5.

The rape and brutalisation of the girl--who had suffered grievous injuries to her neck, face, head and private parts--had led to public outrage in Mandsaur and neighbouring districts.

Read: 8-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in MP

"I have written a letter to the district and sessions court stating that the prisoners are angry at the two accused for committing such heinous crime. In these circumstances some unpleasant incident can take place in the prison," said Mandsaur district jail superintendent Sunil Sharma.

He said the prison does not have a separate cell to keep the accused duo, and in view of this, they should be sent to the Ujjain jail.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur Mobile Phone Sellers Association on Tuesday took out a rally demanding speedy trial of the case and capital punishment for the accused. The protesters handed over a memorandum to district Additional Superintendent of Police Sundar Singh Kanesh at the police control room.

Right wing organisations Sri Ram Yuva Sena and Hindu Sabha on Tuesday demanded from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Rs 1 crore aid for the family of the victim.

In a memorandum addressed to Chouhan and submitted to Naib Tehsildar Tejkaran Verma in Mandsaur, Sena city president Kunal Shrivastava demanded that the accused be tortured physically before they are hanged, which they said would serve as a strong deterrent.

The girl was allegedly lured away by the two men while she was waiting for her father outside her school. The two men allegedly raped the girl, slit her throat with a knife and left her to die, the police had said earlier.

Both Irfan (20) and Asif (24) were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tags: madsaur rape case, crime against children, pocso act, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

The birthday celebrations of Arjun Kapoor carried on throughout the day at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun turns year older: Varun with gf Natasha, Janhvi, others celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham