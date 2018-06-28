The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

India, Crime

7-yr-old kidnapped, raped, left to die in forest near school in MP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 1:01 pm IST

The girl's medical report confirmed that she was raped and was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

When the minor girl was found, her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over the body, police said. (Representational Image)
  When the minor girl was found, her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over the body, police said. (Representational Image)

Mandsaur: A seven-year-old girl was abducted from outside her school and allegedly raped, assaulted by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

When the minor girl was found, her throat was slit, there were deep cuts on her face and injuries all over the body, police said.

"The girl was found near Lakshman Darwaza on Wednesday morning around 10:00 am. The girl was found with injuries all over her body. She was raped. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was later referred to Indore for further treatment," said Manoj Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mandsaur.

The girl had gone missing from her school in Hafiz Colony on Tuesday afternoon. When the girl's grandfather went to pick her after school, he was told that an "uncle" had already taken her home. 

Family of the victim looked around for her and approached the police in the evening to file a missing complaint. 

Next morning, the girl was found during search in the forest area near Lakshman Darwaza which is about 700 metres from the school. The girl was found assaulted and her school bag, water bottle and lunchbox were lying nearby. Police also recovered an empty beer bottle from the spot. 

The girl was then rushed to a hospital in Mandsaur from where she was sent to Indore for further treatment. Her medical report confirmed rape and that she was attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

Doctors said that the minor had lost a lot of blood and continues to be in a critical condition. 

With the help of the CCTV footage of cameras installed near the school, the police zeroed in on the accused. In the video, the girl can be seen following the accused. The police say that the accused reportedly lured the girl by lying to her about an emergency in her family.

According to NDTV report, Irfan, a porter, has been arrested. The police have also recovered his blood-stained clothes, said Manoj Singh, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police.

After the news spread in the area, locals took to the streets demanding justice for the girl.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: minor girl raped, girl abducted and raped, mandsaur
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Mandasor

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham