The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:50 AM IST

India, All India

Message to China? India, Vietnam ink 3 pacts for greater regional security

PTI
Published : Mar 3, 2018, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2018, 6:16 pm IST

Modi said both sides expressed commitment for an open, efficient and rules-based architecture and to expand bilateral maritime cooperation.

'We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected and where differences are resolved through talks,' Modi said in a media statement in the presence of the Vietnamese President. (Photo: AP)
 'We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected and where differences are resolved through talks,' Modi said in a media statement in the presence of the Vietnamese President. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India and Vietnam on Saturday resolved to work jointly for an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific along with an efficient and rules-based regional security architecture, seen as a message to China over its growing military expansion in the region.

After wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, the two strategic partners inked three pacts providing for cooperation in nuclear energy, trade and agriculture, besides deciding to boost ties in oil and gas exploration.

Modi said both sides expressed commitment for an open, efficient and rules-based regional architecture and to expand bilateral maritime cooperation further. 

"We will jointly work for an open, independent and prosperous Indo Pacific region where sovereignty and international laws are respected and where differences are resolved through talks," Modi said in a media statement in the presence of the Vietnamese President.

Also Read: Vietnamese prez gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In an apparent reference to the South China Sea dispute, the Vietnamese president said it supports India's multi-faceted "connectivity" with ASEAN and asserted that there must be freedom of navigation and over flight in the region.

He said that disputes must be resolved through peaceful means.

Vietnam and several other ASEAN member countries have territorial disputes with China over the resource-rich South China Sea.

While India, the US and several other world powers have been pressing for resolution of the dispute on the basis of international law, China has been favouring a bilateral framework with respective countries.

"We reaffirm our close collaboration to support India to further its relations and multi-faceted connectivity with ASEAN attaching high importance to the maintenance of security, maritime safety and freedom of navigation and over flight, settlement of disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law including ULCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea)," Quang said.

The Vietnamese president said it was important to respect the diplomatic and legal process in resolution of the dispute.

He said both sides also agreed to work closely to address regional security challenges including in the domain of maritime and cyber security.

On defence cooperation, which is on an upswing, the prime minister said both sides decided to cooperate in defence production and explore opportunities in transfer of technology.

During the talks, Modi said India and Vietnam have also "agreed" to deepen trade and investment ties in sectors like oil and gas exploration, renewable energy, agriculture and textiles.

He said the two sides will also look for trilateral partnership in oil and gas sector.

The three pacts signed after the talks between the two leaders will provide for cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade and agriculture.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Vietnamese president.

Their discussions focused on steps to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership by expanding cooperation across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Quang was also given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags: tran dai quang, narendra modi, raveesh kumar, asean
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

2

'Clean meat' grown in labs to soon be sold

3

European satellite launches to go ahead after Ariane 5 failure

4

Happy Holi: Big B, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and others greet nation on the festival

5

Indian Navy ship led by all-women crew reaches Cape Town in South Africa

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham