Vietnamese prez gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang with his wife Lady Nguyen Thi Hien during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Saturday received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter and said, "And this is how we welcome our esteemed guest! Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang was accorded a ceremonial welcome @RashtrapatiBhvn in the presence of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi."

And this is how we welcome our esteemed guest! Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang was accorded a ceremonial welcome @RashtrapatiBhvn in the presence of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/QKpc9pHELd — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 3, 2018

Vietnamese President, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in Delhi on late Friday evening.

He aims to strengthen their partnership to ward off China's growing influence and will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Quang is also expected to interact with prominent Indian businessmen.

The Vietnamese President is leading an 18-member delegation, including ministers, party leaders, and businessmen.

On a related note, Prime Minister Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016, a year before the two countries celebrated 45 years of honouring diplomatic ties.

During this visit, the two countries signed 12 agreements in a wide range of areas covering IT, space, double taxation and sharing white shipping information.

India had also extended a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Vietnam for facilitating deeper defence cooperation between the two sides.