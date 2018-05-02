'No one can touch my govt, will chop off nails of those who do,' says Tripura CM

In a new video, Biplab Deb is heard saying if anyone interferes in his government or pokes at it, he would chop their nails off.

Biplab Deb, who took charge of Tripura in March, has made several remarks which have triggered widespread criticism. (Photo: File)

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is known for making contentious statements, has again raked up a controversy.

In a new video, the chief minister is heard saying that if anyone interferes in his government or pokes at it, he would chop their nails off.

“Around 8 am, a vegetable vendor brings bottle gourd to the market. However, it gets rotten by 9 am due to the repeated digging of nails by customers,” Deb was quoted as saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

"This shouldn't happen in my government that anyone pokes in it or pierces nail in it. Nails of those should be chopped off who do it. No one can touch my government, which is public. Biplab Deb is not the government," the chief minister added.

#WATCH Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says, "Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye" pic.twitter.com/bht51upsmX — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

Deb, who took charge of Tripura in March, has made several remarks which have triggered widespread criticism.

On April 29, Deb advised the educated youth in his state to "set up paan shops instead of running after political parties for several years to get government jobs and waste the vital time of their life".

He had earlier stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era.

He also questioned the rationale behind Diana Hayden being crowned "Miss World" 21 years ago. Deb was all praise for Aishwarya Rai, who won the "Miss World" crown in 1994, saying she represented "Indian women".

(With ANI inputs)