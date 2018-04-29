The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kane Williamson's gritty knock of 63 runs was ended by Ish Sodhi. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma strikes for SRH, Rahul Tripathi departs
 
India, All India

Do not look for jobs, milk cows instead: Tripura CM advises youth

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 6:36 pm IST

Days after sparking a controversy with his critique of model-actor Diana Hayden, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb is at it again.

Deb was addressing a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', on the eve of World Veterinary Day. (Photo: Twitter | @BjpBiplab)
 Deb was addressing a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', on the eve of World Veterinary Day. (Photo: Twitter | @BjpBiplab)

Agartala: Days after sparking a controversy with his critique of model-actor Diana Hayden, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is at it again.

Chief Minister Deb on Sunday advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood.

He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed.

"There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties," the Chief Minister said.

Deb was addressing a seminar organised by Tripura Veterinary Council on 'The role of the veterinary profession in sustainable development to improve livelihoods, food security, and safety', on the eve of World Veterinary Day, at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

"The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh," said Deb.

According to him, any unemployed youth with a minimum amount of Rs 75,000 borrowed from the bank and with a little self-effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 every month, but the hurdle in this is the culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years.

He said that there are narrow-minded concepts like a graduate cannot opt for farming, start poultry, or piggery because if he does so, his class will go down.

Tags: biplab kumar deb, tripura veterinary council, world veterinary day, bjp
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma strikes for SRH, Rahul Tripathi departs

2

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

3

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

4

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

5

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Bollywood celebrities made their way to an awards show recently. Anushka Sharma on the other hand attended a press conference. Apart from these, the trailer of 'Hope Aur Hum' was unveiled.

Anushka at a press conference; Rajkummar, Rekha glam up awards show

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again gave fashion goals as they celebrated the wrap up of their film 'Gully Boy', but equally cool were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others at the airport.

Gully boy wraps up with grand bash; Kareena, Katrina, Anushka carry off airport looks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham