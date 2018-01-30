The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

This is what Amitabh Bachchan did after watching Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 5:01 pm IST

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, 'Padmaavat' is currently running successfully in cinemas.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'.
 Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'.

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s work as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ is getting huge appreciation from every single person who has seen the film. And now it seems that his act found a fan in none other than Shahenshah of Bollywood himself.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Ranveer Singh praising him for his performance in his latest release 'Padmaavat'.

Calling the letter his "award", an overwhelmed Ranveer took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama.

"Mujhe mera award mil gaya (I have got my award) @SrBachchan," the actor, who is receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the magum opus, captioned the tweet.

Ranveer, 32, also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, 'Padmaavat' also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.

The film is going strong at the box office, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.

Tags: ranveer singh, padmaavat, amitabh bachchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Black cats being dumped as they don’t look good in owners’ selfies

2

Best flagship killer smartphones under Rs 40,000

3

Triple treat: Blue Moon, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse rolled into one

4

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

5

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham