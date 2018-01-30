The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:09 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court refuses to entertain fresh Padmaavat plea

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 4:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 6:17 am IST

The CJI pointed out at that time the producer had not obtained the certificate.

Deepika Padukone in a still from the movie Padmaavat
 Deepika Padukone in a still from the movie Padmaavat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea for a direction to the producer of Hindi film Padmaavat for deletion of certain objectionable scenes which were not permitted by the court.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, after hearing advocate M.L. Sharma, dismissed the petition observing that once the Central Board of Film Certification has granted the certificate, no plea could be entertained.

The Chief Justice of India made it clear to Mr Sharma that the portions ordered to be deleted from the petition filed by him in November last were applicable only to the petitioner.

The CJI pointed out at that time the producer had not obtained the certificate. Thereafter, the Censor Board had examined the film and issued the certificate and hence the court could not consider the petitioner’s plea.

Senior counsel Shyam Divan, appearing for the producer, submitted that when the court dismissed the PIL of Mr Sharma, it had clearly said that the deleted portions had the effect of creating disharmony in society, which could not be permitted.

Since the petitioner had come with the same plea, it should be dismissed with costs, he added.

Mr Sharma submitted that when he filed a petition in November last for the ban on the film, senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for the producer, took exception to the advocate quoting certain distorted portions in history. The court had then ordered deletion of these passages from the petition and made it clear that the deleted portions relating to historical facts should not be used in any manner.

He submitted that Padmaavat contains all the objectionable portions, which were ordered to be deleted, and hence the court should direct deletion of these scenes. He said the PIL raised important questions of law, viz whether the producer can indulge in character assassination of Queen Padmawati, whether right to freedom of speech and creative expression allow the producer to violate the fundamental rights of others.On January 18, the Supreme Court revoked the ban on the film imposed by certain states and said “it is the duty and obligation of the State to maintain law and order. Once the Parliament has conferred the responsibility and power on a statutory board and the board has certified the film, non-exhibition of the film by states is contrary to statutory provisions”.

Tags: supreme court, padmaavat, censor board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

2

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

3

Colonel Gaddafi had almost purchased Manchester United

4

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

5

Woman misses own wedding, gets dumped by furious new husband

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham