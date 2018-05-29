Race 3 trailer trolled too much? Salman Khan reacts in his trademark style

The superstar seems to have got irritated when asked about the trolling at the launch of his TV show.

‘Race 3’ will be Salman Khan’s first release of the year.

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, reacting to heavy Twitter backlash against the trailer of ‘Race 3’ on Monday said he does not consider people with "one or two" followers ranting against his latest film as "trolling".

The trailer of ‘Race 3’, the third installment in the thriller franchise, was trolled on Twitter after its release two week ago, with many memes being made regarding the film and its dialogues.

At the launch of the new season of ‘Dus Ka Dum’, when a reporter asked about the trolling around ‘Race 3’, Salman shot back, "Are you trolling it?"

When the reporter said "a lot of people", the actor said, "Those guys with one or two followers?

"That's trolling? Who's controlling that trolling, you know? No? How sad. When guys with one, two, three, four followers troll, it isn't trolling."

At the launch event, Salman even subtly referred to the trolling of his recently released song, 'Selfish' penned by him has received.

When a reporter, before posing his question, said, "Hi Salman," the actor replied to him in a musical manner, humming, "Hello, Hi, How are you?" and then quipped, "This song is also written by me. It hasn't been released. It will be released soon and then get trolled."

The actor, meanwhile, is happy to be back on the small screen with Sony TV's ‘Dus Ka Dum’ which will premiere on June 4.