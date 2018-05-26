The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

No Eid release of Salman Khan's Race 3 for Pakistan fans

ANI
Published : May 26, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 8:29 am IST

The reason behind the delay is the ban put by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan.

A still from 'Race 3' song 'Selfish'. (Photo: Twitter
 A still from 'Race 3' song 'Selfish'. (Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: There is a bad news for Salman Khan fans across the border as his latest outing 'Race 3' will not release on Eid in Pakistan. His Pakistani fans will have to wait a bit longer.

The reason behind the delay is the ban put by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan.

According to a notification issued on May 24, the exhibition and screening of Indian and foreign films will be banned for two days before the Eid to until two weeks after the holidays.

The restrictions would be in place around the period of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Azha.

Hereby, Salman's release, scheduled for June 15 release, is likely to get a delayed release in the neighbouring country.

The notification from Pakistan Ministry further clarified, "All the importers/distributors of the foreign films have been directed to restrain from the screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the above mentioned time period".

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Salim, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Daisy Shah.

Tags: salman khan, race 3

MOST POPULAR

1

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

2

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

3

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

4

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

5

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham