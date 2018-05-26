No Eid release of Salman Khan's Race 3 for Pakistan fans

The reason behind the delay is the ban put by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan.

Mumbai: There is a bad news for Salman Khan fans across the border as his latest outing 'Race 3' will not release on Eid in Pakistan. His Pakistani fans will have to wait a bit longer.

According to a notification issued on May 24, the exhibition and screening of Indian and foreign films will be banned for two days before the Eid to until two weeks after the holidays.

The restrictions would be in place around the period of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Azha.

Hereby, Salman's release, scheduled for June 15 release, is likely to get a delayed release in the neighbouring country.

The notification from Pakistan Ministry further clarified, "All the importers/distributors of the foreign films have been directed to restrain from the screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the above mentioned time period".

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Salim, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Daisy Shah.