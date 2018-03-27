The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor to play farmer in Namastey England, Mallika Dua bags role too

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

‘Namastey England’, not a sequel to Akshay Kumar's ‘Namastey London’, is currently in the production stage.

Arjun Kapoor on the sets of 'Namastey England', Mallika Dua in a video.
 Arjun Kapoor on the sets of 'Namastey England', Mallika Dua in a video.

Mumbai: ‘Namastey England’, which is not a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Namastey London’, is currently in the production stage. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles but Arjun will play a quirky role in the film.

A source close to an actor reveals, “Arjun Kapoor will play a farmer who has completed his M.Sc. in agriculture in the film.”

After marking her comic debut in ‘Hindi Medium’, stand up comedian Malika Dua also bagged a role in ‘Namastey England’. “Mallika is playing Parineeti’s childhood friend and her name is Harpeet,” our source concludes.

It may come as a shocker that this is the second time Mallika has replaced a character artist in a film. Earlier too, this actress was replaced by Mallika in Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Hindi Medium’.

Earlier, producer-director Vipul Shah denied the speculation in the past that 'Namastey England' is the sequel of his previous film 'Namastey London' and said, "It's a totally fresh script and a new story. There's a possibility of the title working out really well, but it's not a sequel."

After Dibaker Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra once again share screen space in 'Namastey England'. Interestingly, Arjun had started his Bollywood innings with Parineeti in YRF’s ‘Ishaqzaade’.

Tags: arjun kapoor, namastey england, mallika dua
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Breaking barriers: Bride rides horse as wedding ritual in Rajasthan

2

One in seven teens are ‘sexting,’ says new research

3

Bucket List: Madhuri Dixit's Marathi debut film to release in May

4

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

5

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

Arizona had been a key hub for Uber, with about half of the company’s 200 self-driving cars and a staff of hundreds.

Uber tests suspended, Mobileye calls for revalidation

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

more

ALSO FROMLife

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

The nerve-wrecking match concluded with BHC team as winners of the prestigious SCP Cup 10 Goal Polo Championship. (All photos: ARC)

Southern Command Polo Cup 2018: Army performs motorcycle stunts for the Cup's 71st year

From tailoring to trench coats to umbrellas, sneakers and bizarre designs Tokyo Fashion Week showcased innovative styles. (Photos: AP)

Tokyo Fashion Week showcases ecclectic mix of trendy and bizarre

From rhinos showing a peak in numbers in India, to a cat being reunited with owner after 12 years, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham